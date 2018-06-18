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Indicators

MultiCandlesticksBW_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Published:
\MQL5\Indicators\
CandlesticksBW.mq5 (6.73 KB) view
MultiCandlesticksBW_x10.mq5 (46.03 KB) view
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Indicator MultiCandlesticksBW_x10 shows information on the current trends, using the colors of indicator CandlesticksBW from ten different timeframes.

Each of the ten indicator lines corresponds to a separate indicator. Colors of the lines and colored points are uniquely defined by the color of the initial indicator candlesticks. Colored points appear on the lines when the bar of the relevant timeframe changes.

Fig.1. Indicator MultiCandlesticksBW_x10

Fig.1. Indicator MultiCandlesticksBW_x10

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20900

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