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OzFX_D1_IndAES_v1.0_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator OzFX_D1_IndAES_v1.0 with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // The indicator chart period (timeframe)
For the indicator to work, the OzFX_D1_IndAES_v1.0.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig.1. Indicator OzFX_D1_IndAES_v1.0_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20896
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