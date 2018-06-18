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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
AnalysisOnBars_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator AnalysisOnBars with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // The indicator chart period (timeframe)
For the indicator to operate, the AnalysisOnBars.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig.1. Indicator AnalysisOnBars_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20864
AnalysisOnBars
Informational indicator AnalysisOnBars shows bars without considering the price. Bars are shown in points.PDO
Indicator PDO (Percent Difference Oscillator).
Exp_BrainTrend2_V2_Duplex
Two identical trading systems based on the signals of BrainTrend2_V2, for long and short trades, which can be configured in different ways within one Expert Advisor.TATR
Oscillator TATR (Tick Average True Range).