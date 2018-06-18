CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

AnalysisOnBars_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3565
Rating:
(10)
Published:
\MQL5\Indicators\
AnalysisOnBars.mq5 (15.39 KB) view
AnalysisOnBars_HTF.mq5 (22.09 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Indicator AnalysisOnBars with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // The indicator chart period (timeframe)

For the indicator to operate, the AnalysisOnBars.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Fig.1. Indicator AnalysisOnBars_HTF

Fig.1. Indicator AnalysisOnBars_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20864

AnalysisOnBars AnalysisOnBars

Informational indicator AnalysisOnBars shows bars without considering the price. Bars are shown in points.

PDO PDO

Indicator PDO (Percent Difference Oscillator).

Exp_BrainTrend2_V2_Duplex Exp_BrainTrend2_V2_Duplex

Two identical trading systems based on the signals of BrainTrend2_V2, for long and short trades, which can be configured in different ways within one Expert Advisor.

TATR TATR

Oscillator TATR (Tick Average True Range).