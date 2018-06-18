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PDO - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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PDO (Percent Difference Oscillator) oscillator shows the difference between moving average and the current Close price, expressing the difference in the percents of the moving average (above / below the MA).
It has three input parameters:
- Period - MA calculation period;
- Method - MA calculation method;
- Applied price - MA calculation price.
Calculations:
PDO = 100*(Close - MA)/MA
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20862
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