CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

PDO - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5000
Rating:
(9)
Published:
PDO.mq5 (8.42 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

PDO (Percent Difference Oscillator) oscillator shows the difference between moving average and the current Close price, expressing the difference in the percents of the moving average (above / below the MA).

It has three input parameters:

  • Period - MA calculation period;
  • Method - MA calculation method;
  • Applied price - MA calculation price.

Calculations:

PDO = 100*(Close - MA)/MA

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20862

Notis Notis

Oscillator Notis% V measures the market volatility, based on the difference between the intraday High and Low.

TradingBoxing TradingBoxing

Trading panel based on class CDialog.

AnalysisOnBars AnalysisOnBars

Informational indicator AnalysisOnBars shows bars without considering the price. Bars are shown in points.

AnalysisOnBars_HTF AnalysisOnBars_HTF

Indicator AnalysisOnBars with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.