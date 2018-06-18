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Indicators

AnalysisOnBars - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Real author: PozitiF

Informational indicator AnalysisOnBars shows bars without considering the price. Bars are shown in points.

Fig.1. Indicator AnalysisOnBars

Fig.1. Indicator AnalysisOnBars

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20863

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