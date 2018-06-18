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AnalysisOnBars - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: PozitiF
Informational indicator AnalysisOnBars shows bars without considering the price. Bars are shown in points.
Fig.1. Indicator AnalysisOnBars
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20863
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