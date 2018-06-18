Oscillator TATR (Tick Average True Range) represents a simplified ATR and is calculated as the mean value of True Range (TR). True Range can be found as the largest value of:

The difference between the current High and the current Low; The difference between the current High and the previous Close (absolute value); The difference between the current Low aand the previous Close (absolute value).

Tick ​​True Range can be found as the difference between the current Close and the previous Close (absolute value)

The indicator has three input parameters:

Period - calculation period;

- calculation period; Method - calculation method;

- calculation method; Applied price - price used for calculations.