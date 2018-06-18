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TATR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Oscillator TATR (Tick Average True Range) represents a simplified ATR and is calculated as the mean value of True Range (TR). True Range can be found as the largest value of:
- The difference between the current High and the current Low;
- The difference between the current High and the previous Close (absolute value);
- The difference between the current Low aand the previous Close (absolute value).
Tick True Range can be found as the difference between the current Close and the previous Close (absolute value)
The indicator has three input parameters:
- Period - calculation period;
- Method - calculation method;
- Applied price - price used for calculations.
Calculations:
TATR[i] = Moving Average(AP, Period, Method)
where:
AP[i] = Abs(Price[i] - Price[i-1])
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20867
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