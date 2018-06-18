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Indicators

TATR - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
TATR.mq5 (9.35 KB) view
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Oscillator TATR (Tick Average True Range) represents a simplified ATR and is calculated as the mean value of True Range (TR). True Range can be found as the largest value of:

  1. The difference between the current High and the current Low;
  2. The difference between the current High and the previous Close (absolute value);
  3. The difference between the current Low aand the previous Close (absolute value).

Tick ​​True Range can be found as the difference between the current Close and the previous Close (absolute value)

The indicator has three input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period;
  • Method - calculation method;
  • Applied price - price used for calculations.

Calculations:

TATR[i] = Moving Average(AP, Period, Method)

where:

AP[i] = Abs(Price[i] - Price[i-1])

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20867

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