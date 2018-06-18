CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Exp_BrainTrend2_V2_Duplex - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3495
Rating:
(9)
Published:
\MQL5\Include\
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (223.62 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
BrainTrend2_V2.mq5 (28.27 KB) view
Exp_BrainTrend2_V2_Duplex.mq5 (17.49 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Two identical trading systems based on the signals of BrainTrend2_V2, which can be configured in different ways within one Expert Advisor. For this purpose, all input parameters can be divided into two large groups:

  1. Those having names starting with L are input parameters to manage long positions
  2. Those starting with S are input parameters to manage short positions.
//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Input parameters of the EA for long trades   |
//+----------------------------------------------+
magic numberinput uint    L_Magic=777;          //L magic number
input double  L_MM=0.1;             //L share of a deposit per trade
input MarginMode L_MMMode=LOT;      //L lot setting mode
//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Input parameters of the EA for short trades  |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input uint    S_Magic=555;          //S magic number
input double  S_MM=0.1;             //S share of a deposit per trade
input MarginMode S_MMMode=LOT;      //S lot setting mode

Different magic numbers are used for these two trading systems, so they are two independent systems. Real financial markets are rarely symmetric. Absolutely different parameters of the same trading system are often needed for trading in the rising and falling market. To properly configure the EA, you should first test only one trading system, having disabled the second one using relevant switches.

input bool    L_PosOpen=true;       //L permission to enter long positions
input bool    L_PosClose=true;      //L permission to exit long positions

Upon that, perform the same for the second system.

For a correct operation of the Expert Advisor, you should save the BrainTrend2_V2.ex5 compiled indicator file to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

The EA default input parameters were used in tests below. Stop Loss and Take Profit were not used in testing.

Fig.1. Examples of deals on the chart with symmetrical settings.

Fig.1. Examples of deals on the chart with symmetrical settings.

Test results for GBPJPY H6 over the year 2016:

Fig.2. Testing results chart.

Fig.2. Testing results chart.

Fig.3. Examples of deals on the chart with non-symmetrical settings.

Fig.3. Examples of deals on the chart with non-symmetrical settings.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20866

AnalysisOnBars_HTF AnalysisOnBars_HTF

Indicator AnalysisOnBars with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

AnalysisOnBars AnalysisOnBars

Informational indicator AnalysisOnBars shows bars without considering the price. Bars are shown in points.

TATR TATR

Oscillator TATR (Tick Average True Range).

Volatility_Ratio Volatility_Ratio

Indicator Volatility_Ratio.