Two identical trading systems based on the signals of BrainTrend2_V2, which can be configured in different ways within one Expert Advisor. For this purpose, all input parameters can be divided into two large groups:

Those having names starting with L are input parameters to manage long positions Those starting with S are input parameters to manage short positions.

magic number input uint L_Magic= 777 ; input double L_MM= 0.1 ; input MarginMode L_MMMode=LOT; input uint S_Magic= 555 ; input double S_MM= 0.1 ; input MarginMode S_MMMode=LOT;

Different magic numbers are used for these two trading systems, so they are two independent systems. Real financial markets are rarely symmetric. Absolutely different parameters of the same trading system are often needed for trading in the rising and falling market. To properly configure the EA, you should first test only one trading system, having disabled the second one using relevant switches.

input bool L_PosOpen= true ; input bool L_PosClose= true ;

Upon that, perform the same for the second system.

For a correct operation of the Expert Advisor, you should save the BrainTrend2_V2.ex5 compiled indicator file to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

The EA default input parameters were used in tests below. Stop Loss and Take Profit were not used in testing.

Fig.1. Examples of deals on the chart with symmetrical settings.

Test results for GBPJPY H6 over the year 2016:

Fig.2. Testing results chart.

Fig.3. Examples of deals on the chart with non-symmetrical settings.