Indicator HWMA (Holt-Winter Moving Average) is a three-parameter moving average by the Holt-Winter method; the three parameters should be selected to obtain a forecast.

The indicator has four input parameters:

nA - parameter of the equation that describes a smoothed series (from 0 to 1);

- parameter of the equation that describes a smoothed series (from 0 to 1); nB - parameter of the equation to assess the trend (from 0 to 1);

- parameter of the equation to assess the trend (from 0 to 1); nC - parameter of the equation to assess seasonality (from 0 to 1);

- parameter of the equation to assess seasonality (from 0 to 1); Applied price - price used for calculations.