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Indicators

HWMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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HWMA.mq5 (9.23 KB) view
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Indicator HWMA (Holt-Winter Moving Average) is a three-parameter moving average by the Holt-Winter method; the three parameters should be selected to obtain a forecast.

The indicator has four input parameters:

  • nA - parameter of the equation that describes a smoothed series (from 0 to 1);
  • nB - parameter of the equation to assess the trend (from 0 to 1);
  • nC - parameter of the equation to assess seasonality (from 0 to 1);
  • Applied price - price used for calculations.

Calculations:

HWMA[i] = F[i] + V[i] + 0.5 * A[i]

where:

F[i] = (1-nA) * (F[i-1] + V[i-1] + 0.5 * A[i-1]) + nA * Price[i]
V[i] = (1-nB) * (V[i-1] + A[i-1]) + nB * (F[i] - F[i-1])
A[i] = (1-nC) * A[i-1] + nC * (V[i] - V[i-1])

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20856

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