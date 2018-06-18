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Indicators

Difference2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
Difference2.mq5 (8.14 KB) view
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Indicator Difference2 shows the difference between the current price and the price as of N periods ago, as a histogram.

Unlike the first version of Difference, where the difference is shown between the values of bar prices (High - Low or Close - Open) now and as of N periods ago, this version shows the difference between the Applied prices as of now and as of N periods ago.

It has three input parameters:

  • Period - period;
  • Calculation type - type of calculations:
    • Absolute - calculations in absolute values;
    • Relative - calculations in relative values.
  • Applied price - price used for calculations.

Calculations:

Calculation type = Absolute:

Difference[i] = Price[i] - Price[i-Period]

Calculation type = Relative:

Difference[i] = 100*(Price[i] - Price[i-Period])/Price[i-Period]

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20854

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