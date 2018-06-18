Indicator Difference2 shows the difference between the current price and the price as of N periods ago, as a histogram.

Unlike the first version of Difference , where the difference is shown between the values of bar prices (High - Low or Close - Open) now and as of N periods ago, this version shows the difference between the Applied prices as of now and as of N periods ago.

It has three input parameters:

Period - period;

- period; Calculation type - type of calculations: Absolute - calculations in absolute values; Relative - calculations in relative values.

- type of calculations: Applied price - price used for calculations.