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Difference2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator Difference2 shows the difference between the current price and the price as of N periods ago, as a histogram.
Unlike the first version of Difference, where the difference is shown between the values of bar prices (High - Low or Close - Open) now and as of N periods ago, this version shows the difference between the Applied prices as of now and as of N periods ago.
It has three input parameters:
- Period - period;
- Calculation type - type of calculations:
- Absolute - calculations in absolute values;
- Relative - calculations in relative values.
- Applied price - price used for calculations.
Calculations:
Calculation type = Absolute:
Difference[i] = Price[i] - Price[i-Period]
Calculation type = Relative:
Difference[i] = 100*(Price[i] - Price[i-Period])/Price[i-Period]
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20854
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