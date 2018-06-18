Channel indicator HWC (Holt-Winters Channel) based on HWMA - a three-parameter moving average calculated by the method of Holt-Winters.

It has six input parameters:

nA - parameter of the equation that describes a smoothed series (from 0 to 1);

- parameter of the equation that describes a smoothed series (from 0 to 1); nB - parameter of the equation to assess the trend (from 0 to 1);

- parameter of the equation to assess the trend (from 0 to 1); nC - parameter of the equation to assess seasonality (from 0 to 1);

- parameter of the equation to assess seasonality (from 0 to 1); nD - parameter of the channel equation (from 0 to 1);

- parameter of the channel equation (from 0 to 1); Multiplier - multiplier for the width of the channel calculated;

- multiplier for the width of the channel calculated; Applied price - price used for calculations.