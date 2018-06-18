Signal indicator Divergence Candles shows in the price chart signal arrows for buying or selling at the divergences of candlesticks, according to the following conditions:

Buy divergence: Low of the current candlestick < Low of the previous candlestick Close of the current candlestick >= Close of the previous candlestick Sell divergence: High of the current candlestick > High of the previous candlestick Close of the current candlestick <= Close of the previous candlestick

The indicator has no input parameters.