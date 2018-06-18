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Divergence_Candles - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Signal indicator Divergence Candles shows in the price chart signal arrows for buying or selling at the divergences of candlesticks, according to the following conditions:
Buy divergence:
Low of the current candlestick < Low of the previous candlestick Close of the current candlestick >= Close of the previous candlestick
Sell divergence:
High of the current candlestick > High of the previous candlestick Close of the current candlestick <= Close of the previous candlestick
The indicator has no input parameters.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20855
Difference2
Indicator Difference2 shows the difference between the predefined reference prices (Applied price) now and as of N periods ago.DI
Oscillator DI (Damping Index) is designed for identifying the damping of the directed market movement.