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Indicators

Divergence_Candles - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Signal indicator Divergence Candles shows in the price chart signal arrows for buying or selling at the divergences of candlesticks, according to the following conditions:

Buy divergence:

Low of the current candlestick < Low of the previous candlestick
Close of the current candlestick >= Close of the previous candlestick

Sell divergence:

High of the current candlestick > High of the previous candlestick
Close of the current candlestick <= Close of the previous candlestick

The indicator has no input parameters.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20855

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