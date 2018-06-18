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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
DI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Oscillator DI (Damping Index) is designed for identifying the damping of the directed market movement.
Any value below 1.0 definitely points to slowing price movement, whatever direction it was moving before.
It has three input parameters:
- Period - calculation period;
- Method - calculation method;
- Damping level - threshold level.
Calculations:
DI = (H - L)/R
where:
H = Moving Average(High price, Period, Method) L = Moving Average(Low price, Period, Method) R = H[i-Period] - L[i-Period]
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20853
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