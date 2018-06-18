Indicator AnchoredMomentum_x10 shows the location of indicator AnchoredMomentum from ten different timeframes.

If the oscillator is below the oversold level, it paints the color squares in pink; if it is above the overbought level, it paints them in green. Otherwise, the squares are gray. The indicator uses the values of the last closed bars.

For the indicator to operate, the AnchoredMomentum.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Fig.1. Indicator AnchoredMomentum_x10