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Indicators

AnchoredMomentum_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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3462
Rating:
(7)
Published:
\MQL5\Include\
GetFontName.mqh (5.18 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
AnchoredMomentum.mq5 (10.92 KB) view
AnchoredMomentum_x10.mq5 (22.63 KB) view
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Indicator AnchoredMomentum_x10 shows the location of indicator AnchoredMomentum from ten different timeframes.

If the oscillator is below the oversold level, it paints the color squares in pink; if it is above the overbought level, it paints them in green. Otherwise, the squares are gray. The indicator uses the values of the last closed bars.

For the indicator to operate, the AnchoredMomentum.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Fig.1. Indicator AnchoredMomentum_x10

Fig.1. Indicator AnchoredMomentum_x10

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20831

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