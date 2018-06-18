Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
AnchoredMomentum_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3462
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Indicator AnchoredMomentum_x10 shows the location of indicator AnchoredMomentum from ten different timeframes.
If the oscillator is below the oversold level, it paints the color squares in pink; if it is above the overbought level, it paints them in green. Otherwise, the squares are gray. The indicator uses the values of the last closed bars.
For the indicator to operate, the AnchoredMomentum.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig.1. Indicator AnchoredMomentum_x10
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20831
A trading system based on the signales of indicator ATR_Normalize_HistogramATR_Normalize_Histogram_HTF
Indicator ATR_Normalize_Histogram with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters, alerting when the overbought/oversold zones are broken through.
The inverted chart of the current financial instrument, displaying Ask and Bid price levels.Coin Flip
Positions are opened pseudorandomly. In case of loss (closing by Stop Loss and negative profit), Martingale is applied.