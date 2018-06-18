Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
ATR_Normalize_Histogram_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3512
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Indicator ATR_Normalize_Histogram with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters, alerting when the overbought/oversold zones are broken through.
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // The indicator chart period (timeframe)
For the indicator to operate, the ATR_Normalize_Histogram.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig.1. Indicator ATR_Normalize_Histogram_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20829
A typical oscillator using Average True Range in form of a multicolor histogram.MACD and SAR
A trading system based on indicators MACD and SAR. The signal receiving formula is completely optimizable.
A trading system based on the signales of indicator ATR_Normalize_HistogramAnchoredMomentum_x10
Indicator AnchoredMomentum_x10 shows the location of indicator AnchoredMomentum from ten different timeframes.