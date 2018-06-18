Idea by: Vladimir Gribachev.

MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.

An EA without using any custom indicators; positions are opened pseudorandomly. The EA can show the current statistics in two languages:

Trailing modifies the Stop Loss of open positions. In case of loss, the lots increase using Martingale. How to monitor losses: In OnTradeTransaction, we catch transaction DEAL_REASON_SL - the sign of the Stop Loss triggered:

void OnTradeTransaction ( const MqlTradeTransaction &trans, const MqlTradeRequest &request, const MqlTradeResult &result) { ENUM_TRADE_TRANSACTION_TYPE type=trans.type; if (type== TRADE_TRANSACTION_DEAL_ADD ) { long deal_ticket = 0 ; long deal_order = 0 ; long deal_time = 0 ; long deal_time_msc = 0 ; long deal_type =- 1 ; long deal_entry =- 1 ; long deal_magic = 0 ; long deal_reason =- 1 ; long deal_position_id = 0 ; double deal_volume = 0.0 ; double deal_price = 0.0 ; double deal_commission = 0.0 ; double deal_swap = 0.0 ; double deal_profit = 0.0 ; string deal_symbol = "" ; string deal_comment = "" ; string deal_external_id = "" ; if ( HistoryDealSelect (trans.deal)) { deal_ticket = HistoryDealGetInteger (trans.deal, DEAL_TICKET ); deal_order = HistoryDealGetInteger (trans.deal, DEAL_ORDER ); deal_time = HistoryDealGetInteger (trans.deal, DEAL_TIME ); deal_time_msc = HistoryDealGetInteger (trans.deal, DEAL_TIME_MSC ); deal_type = HistoryDealGetInteger (trans.deal, DEAL_TYPE ); deal_entry = HistoryDealGetInteger (trans.deal, DEAL_ENTRY ); deal_magic = HistoryDealGetInteger (trans.deal, DEAL_MAGIC ); deal_reason = HistoryDealGetInteger (trans.deal, DEAL_REASON ); deal_position_id = HistoryDealGetInteger (trans.deal, DEAL_POSITION_ID ); deal_volume = HistoryDealGetDouble (trans.deal, DEAL_VOLUME ); deal_price = HistoryDealGetDouble (trans.deal, DEAL_PRICE ); deal_commission = HistoryDealGetDouble (trans.deal, DEAL_COMMISSION ); deal_swap = HistoryDealGetDouble (trans.deal, DEAL_SWAP ); deal_profit = HistoryDealGetDouble (trans.deal, DEAL_PROFIT ); deal_symbol = HistoryDealGetString (trans.deal, DEAL_SYMBOL ); deal_comment = HistoryDealGetString (trans.deal, DEAL_COMMENT ); deal_external_id = HistoryDealGetString (trans.deal, DEAL_EXTERNAL_ID ); } else return ; if (deal_symbol==m_symbol.Name() && deal_magic==m_magic) if (deal_entry== DEAL_ENTRY_OUT ) { PrevBars= 0 ; if ( deal_reason== DEAL_REASON_SL && deal_commission+deal_swap+deal_profit< 0.0 ) last_lots_sl=deal_volume; else last_lots_sl= 0.0 ; } } }





Input parameters

Stop Loss - Stop Loss;

- Stop Loss; Take Profit - Take Profit;

- Take Profit; Trailing Stop - trailing;

- trailing; Trailing Step - trailing step;

- trailing step; Lots - lot size is set manually (if Lots is above zero, then Risk must be equal to zero);

- lot size is set manually (if is above zero, then must be equal to zero); Risk - lot size is calculated automatically (if Risk is above zero, then Lots must be equal to zero);

- lot size is calculated automatically (if is above zero, then must be equal to zero); Martingale - lot increase ratio, if the preceding position was closed by Stop Loss and the profit gained was negative;

- lot increase ratio, if the preceding position was closed by Stop Loss and the profit gained was negative; Max lots - the maximum position size; if this size is exceeded, then the EA terminates its operation abnormally;

- the maximum position size; if this size is exceeded, then the EA terminates its operation abnormally; magic number - unique identifier for the EA.

Then testing was interrupted (the EA was unloaded from the chart forcedly), since the reference lot exceeded the Max lots parameter: