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Coin Flip - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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Idea by: Vladimir Gribachev.
MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.
An EA without using any custom indicators; positions are opened pseudorandomly. The EA can show the current statistics in two languages:
Trailing modifies the Stop Loss of open positions. In case of loss, the lots increase using Martingale. How to monitor losses: In OnTradeTransaction, we catch transaction DEAL_REASON_SL - the sign of the Stop Loss triggered:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TradeTransaction function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTradeTransaction(const MqlTradeTransaction &trans, const MqlTradeRequest &request, const MqlTradeResult &result) { //--- get transaction type as enumeration value ENUM_TRADE_TRANSACTION_TYPE type=trans.type; //--- if transaction is result of addition of the transaction in history if(type==TRADE_TRANSACTION_DEAL_ADD) { long deal_ticket =0; long deal_order =0; long deal_time =0; long deal_time_msc =0; long deal_type =-1; long deal_entry =-1; long deal_magic =0; long deal_reason =-1; long deal_position_id =0; double deal_volume =0.0; double deal_price =0.0; double deal_commission =0.0; double deal_swap =0.0; double deal_profit =0.0; string deal_symbol =""; string deal_comment =""; string deal_external_id =""; if(HistoryDealSelect(trans.deal)) { deal_ticket =HistoryDealGetInteger(trans.deal,DEAL_TICKET); deal_order =HistoryDealGetInteger(trans.deal,DEAL_ORDER); deal_time =HistoryDealGetInteger(trans.deal,DEAL_TIME); deal_time_msc =HistoryDealGetInteger(trans.deal,DEAL_TIME_MSC); deal_type =HistoryDealGetInteger(trans.deal,DEAL_TYPE); deal_entry =HistoryDealGetInteger(trans.deal,DEAL_ENTRY); deal_magic =HistoryDealGetInteger(trans.deal,DEAL_MAGIC); deal_reason =HistoryDealGetInteger(trans.deal,DEAL_REASON); deal_position_id =HistoryDealGetInteger(trans.deal,DEAL_POSITION_ID); deal_volume =HistoryDealGetDouble(trans.deal,DEAL_VOLUME); deal_price =HistoryDealGetDouble(trans.deal,DEAL_PRICE); deal_commission =HistoryDealGetDouble(trans.deal,DEAL_COMMISSION); deal_swap =HistoryDealGetDouble(trans.deal,DEAL_SWAP); deal_profit =HistoryDealGetDouble(trans.deal,DEAL_PROFIT); deal_symbol =HistoryDealGetString(trans.deal,DEAL_SYMBOL); deal_comment =HistoryDealGetString(trans.deal,DEAL_COMMENT); deal_external_id =HistoryDealGetString(trans.deal,DEAL_EXTERNAL_ID); } else return; if(deal_symbol==m_symbol.Name() && deal_magic==m_magic) if(deal_entry==DEAL_ENTRY_OUT) { PrevBars=0; if(deal_reason==DEAL_REASON_SL && deal_commission+deal_swap+deal_profit<0.0) last_lots_sl=deal_volume; else last_lots_sl=0.0; } } }
Input parameters
- Stop Loss - Stop Loss;
- Take Profit - Take Profit;
- Trailing Stop - trailing;
- Trailing Step - trailing step;
- Lots - lot size is set manually (if Lots is above zero, then Risk must be equal to zero);
- Risk - lot size is calculated automatically (if Risk is above zero, then Lots must be equal to zero);
- Martingale - lot increase ratio, if the preceding position was closed by Stop Loss and the profit gained was negative;
- Max lots - the maximum position size; if this size is exceeded, then the EA terminates its operation abnormally;
- magic number - unique identifier for the EA.
Then testing was interrupted (the EA was unloaded from the chart forcedly), since the reference lot exceeded the Max lots parameter:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20836
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