A trading system based on the signales of indicator ATR_Normalize_Histogram

Indicator AnchoredMomentum_x10 shows the location of indicator AnchoredMomentum from ten different timeframes.

Positions are opened pseudorandomly. In case of loss (closing by Stop Loss and negative profit), Martingale is applied.

Indicator BrainTrend2 that generates alerts and sends e-mails and Push-messages when the indicator changes its color.