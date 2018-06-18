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InvertCandle_Plus - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The inverted chart of the current financial instrument, displaying Ask and Bid price levels.
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS | //+----------------------------------------------+ input bool AskShow=true; // display Ask input color AskColor=clrBlue; // Ask line color input ENUM_LINE_STYLE AskStyle=STYLE_SOLID; // Ask line style input bool BidShow=true; // display Bid input color BidColor=clrRed; // Bid line color input ENUM_LINE_STYLE BidStyle=STYLE_SOLID; // Bid line style input int IndicatorDigits=6; // indicator display accuracy format
Fig.1. Indicator InvertCandle_Plus
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20834
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