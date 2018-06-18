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Indicators

InvertCandle_Plus - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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4095
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(9)
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The inverted chart of the current financial instrument, displaying Ask and Bid price levels.

//+----------------------------------------------+
//|  INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS                  |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input bool AskShow=true;                       // display Ask
input color AskColor=clrBlue;                  // Ask line color
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE AskStyle=STYLE_SOLID;    // Ask line style
input bool BidShow=true;                       // display Bid
input color BidColor=clrRed;                   // Bid line color
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE BidStyle=STYLE_SOLID;    // Bid line style
input int IndicatorDigits=6;                   // indicator display accuracy format

Fig.1. Indicator InvertCandle_Plus

Fig.1. Indicator InvertCandle_Plus

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20834

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