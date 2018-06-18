Idea by: Gatis.

MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.

The EA analyzes four parameters:

Value of the main line of MACD on bar #1 (macd_main_1) Value of the signal line of MACD on bar #1 (macd_signal_1) Value of indicator SAR on bar #1 (sar_1) relative to price Bid (m_symbol.Bid())

These parameters are combined in the basic formula of signals for Buy and Sell:

bool open_buy = (macd_main_1>macd_signal_1 && macd_signal_1< 0 && sar_1<m_symbol. Bid ()); bool open_sell = (macd_main_1<macd_signal_1 && macd_signal_1> 0 && sar_1>m_symbol. Bid ());

However, you can optimize the values of signs < and > in any part of the formula. To do so, for each of signs < and >, their own variables (InpMoreLessBuy_1, InpMoreLessBuy_2, InpMoreLessBuy_3, InpMoreLessSell_1, InpMoreLessSell_2, and InpMoreLessSell_3) are introduced. With these variables, the basic formula is modified as follows:

bool open_buy= ( InpMoreLessBuy_1 ? macd_main_1>macd_signal_1 : macd_main_1<macd_signal_1) && (! InpMoreLessBuy_2 ? macd_signal_1 < 0 : macd_signal_1 > 0 ) && (! InpMoreLessBuy_3 ? sar_1 < m_symbol. Bid () : sar_1 > m_symbol. Bid () ); bool open_sell=(! InpMoreLessSell_1 ? macd_main_1<macd_signal_1 : macd_main_1>macd_signal_1) && ( InpMoreLessSell_2 ? macd_signal_1 > 0 : macd_signal_1 < 0 ) && ( InpMoreLessSell_3 ? sar_1 > m_symbol. Bid () : sar_1 < m_symbol. Bid () );

The EA itself only operates when a new bar appears. When a signal is received, positions opposite to the signal received will be closed.

When optimizing the formula, it would also be reasonable to optimize the number of positions: