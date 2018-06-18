Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
MACD and SAR - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 6084
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Idea by: Gatis.
MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.
The EA analyzes four parameters:
- Value of the main line of MACD on bar #1 (macd_main_1)
- Value of the signal line of MACD on bar #1 (macd_signal_1)
- Value of indicator SAR on bar #1 (sar_1) relative to price Bid (m_symbol.Bid())
These parameters are combined in the basic formula of signals for Buy and Sell:
bool open_buy = (macd_main_1>macd_signal_1 && macd_signal_1<0 && sar_1<m_symbol.Bid()); bool open_sell = (macd_main_1<macd_signal_1 && macd_signal_1>0 && sar_1>m_symbol.Bid());
However, you can optimize the values of signs < and > in any part of the formula. To do so, for each of signs < and >, their own variables (InpMoreLessBuy_1, InpMoreLessBuy_2, InpMoreLessBuy_3, InpMoreLessSell_1, InpMoreLessSell_2, and InpMoreLessSell_3) are introduced. With these variables, the basic formula is modified as follows:
bool open_buy= (InpMoreLessBuy_1 ? macd_main_1>macd_signal_1 : macd_main_1<macd_signal_1) && (!InpMoreLessBuy_2 ? macd_signal_1 < 0 : macd_signal_1 > 0 ) && (!InpMoreLessBuy_3 ? sar_1 < m_symbol.Bid() : sar_1 > m_symbol.Bid() ); bool open_sell=(!InpMoreLessSell_1 ? macd_main_1<macd_signal_1 : macd_main_1>macd_signal_1) && (InpMoreLessSell_2 ? macd_signal_1 > 0 : macd_signal_1 < 0 ) && (InpMoreLessSell_3 ? sar_1 > m_symbol.Bid() : sar_1 < m_symbol.Bid() );
The EA itself only operates when a new bar appears. When a signal is received, positions opposite to the signal received will be closed.
When optimizing the formula, it would also be reasonable to optimize the number of positions:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20827
Trading on several candlestick patterns. The levels of Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing are separate for BUY and SELL.Night Flat Trade
The EA works in the quietest hours (upon closing the American session and before opening the Asian session).
A typical oscillator using Average True Range in form of a multicolor histogram.ATR_Normalize_Histogram_HTF
Indicator ATR_Normalize_Histogram with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters, alerting when the overbought/oversold zones are broken through.