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MACD and SAR - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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Idea by: Gatis.

MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.

The EA analyzes four parameters:

  1. Value of the main line of MACD on bar #1 (macd_main_1)
  2. Value of the signal line of MACD on bar #1 (macd_signal_1)
  3. Value of indicator SAR on bar #1 (sar_1) relative to price Bid (m_symbol.Bid())

These parameters are combined in the basic formula of signals for Buy and Sell:

bool open_buy        = (macd_main_1>macd_signal_1 && macd_signal_1<0 && sar_1<m_symbol.Bid());
   bool open_sell       = (macd_main_1<macd_signal_1 && macd_signal_1>0 && sar_1>m_symbol.Bid());

However, you can optimize the values of signs < and > in any part of the formula. To do so, for each of signs < and >, their own variables (InpMoreLessBuy_1, InpMoreLessBuy_2, InpMoreLessBuy_3, InpMoreLessSell_1, InpMoreLessSell_2, and InpMoreLessSell_3) are introduced. With these variables, the basic formula is modified as follows:

bool open_buy=    (InpMoreLessBuy_1   ? macd_main_1>macd_signal_1      : macd_main_1<macd_signal_1) && 
                  (!InpMoreLessBuy_2  ? macd_signal_1 < 0              : macd_signal_1 > 0 ) &&
                  (!InpMoreLessBuy_3  ? sar_1         < m_symbol.Bid() : sar_1         > m_symbol.Bid() );
   bool open_sell=(!InpMoreLessSell_1 ? macd_main_1<macd_signal_1      : macd_main_1>macd_signal_1) && 
                  (InpMoreLessSell_2  ? macd_signal_1 > 0              : macd_signal_1 < 0 ) &&
                  (InpMoreLessSell_3  ? sar_1         > m_symbol.Bid() : sar_1         < m_symbol.Bid() );

The EA itself only operates when a new bar appears. When a signal is received, positions opposite to the signal received will be closed.

When optimizing the formula, it would also be reasonable to optimize the number of positions:

MACD and SAR optimization

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20827

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