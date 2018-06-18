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Indicators

ATR_Normalize_Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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ATR_Normalize_Histogram.mq5 (17.84 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
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Real author: Langouste

A typical oscillator using Average True Range in form of a multicolor histogram.

Fig.1. Indicator ATR_Normalize_Histogram

Fig.1. Indicator ATR_Normalize_Histogram

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20828

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Indicator ATR_Normalize_Histogram with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters, alerting when the overbought/oversold zones are broken through.

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A trading system based on the signales of indicator ATR_Normalize_Histogram