Trading on several candlestick patterns. The levels of Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing are separate for BUY and SELL.

A trading system based on indicators MACD and SAR. The signal receiving formula is completely optimizable.

Indicator ATR_Normalize_Histogram with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters, alerting when the overbought/oversold zones are broken through.

A trading system based on the signales of indicator ATR_Normalize_Histogram