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ATR_Normalize_Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: Langouste
A typical oscillator using Average True Range in form of a multicolor histogram.
Fig.1. Indicator ATR_Normalize_Histogram
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20828
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