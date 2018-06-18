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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Night Flat Trade - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 4923
- Rating:
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- Published:
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Idea by: Leonid Basis.
MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.
The EA is debugged to work with EURUSD and on H1 only in the quietest hours (upon closing the American session and before opening the Asian one).
Input parameters
- Take Profit - Take Profit;
- Trailing Stop - trailing;
- Trailing Step - trailing step;
- Difference Min - the minimum difference between the highest and the lowest price (within the last three bars);
- Difference Max - the maximum difference between the highest and the lowest price (within the last three bars);
- Open Hour - opening hour;
- Lots - lot size (if you set the lot size above zero, then the Risk parameter must be set to zero);
- Risk - risk (if you set the risk above zero, then the Lots parameter must be set to zero);
- magic number - unique identifier for the EA.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20815
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