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Night Flat Trade - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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4923
Rating:
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Published:
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Idea by: Leonid Basis.

MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.

The EA is debugged to work with EURUSD and on H1 only in the quietest hours (upon closing the American session and before opening the Asian one).


Input parameters

  • Take Profit - Take Profit;
  • Trailing Stop - trailing;
  • Trailing Step - trailing step;
  • Difference Min - the minimum difference between the highest and the lowest price (within the last three bars);
  • Difference Max - the maximum difference between the highest and the lowest price (within the last three bars);
  • Open Hour - opening hour;
  • Lots - lot size (if you set the lot size above zero, then the Risk parameter must be set to zero);
  • Risk - risk (if you set the risk above zero, then the Lots parameter must be set to zero);
  • magic number - unique identifier for the EA.

Night Flat Trade

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20815

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