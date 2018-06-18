Idea by: Alex.

MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.

The EA trades on several candlestick patterns. For positions BUY and SELL, there must be the separate settings of Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing. There must not be no more than one position in the market, so the EA can run on both hedging and netting accounts.

Along with determining the patterns, there is one setting (Off "Main timeframe") that can enable/disable determining a trend by bar #1 on Main timeframe. An example of how the Off "Main timeframe" setting influences for EURUSD,H1:

Fig. 1. Parameter "Off "Main timeframe"" == true

Fig. 2. Parameter "Off "Main timeframe"" == false





Input parameters