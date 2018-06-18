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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ASCtrend_NRTR_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator ASCtrend_NRTR with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters, alerting and sending e-mails and push-messages when the indicator changes its color:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // The indicator chart period (timeframe)
For the indicator to operate, the ASCtrend_NRTR.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig.1. Indicator ASCtrend_NRTR_HTF
Fig.2. Alerting
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20812
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