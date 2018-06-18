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Indicators

ASCtrend_NRTR_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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3815
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Published:
\MQL5\Indicator\
ASCtrend_NRTR.mq5 (25.1 KB) view
ASCtrend_NRTR_HTF.mq5 (35.13 KB) view
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Indicator ASCtrend_NRTR with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters, alerting and sending e-mails and push-messages when the indicator changes its color:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // The indicator chart period (timeframe)

For the indicator to operate, the ASCtrend_NRTR.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Fig.1. Indicator ASCtrend_NRTR_HTF

Fig.1. Indicator ASCtrend_NRTR_HTF

Fig.2. Alerting

Fig.2. Alerting

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20812

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