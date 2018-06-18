Oscillator RTR (Range To Range) shows the ratio of two ATRs, a fast one and a slow one. Indicator RTR (Range To Range)

Indicator ASCtrend_NRTR with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters, alerting and sending e-mails and push-messages when the indicator changes its color.

The EA works in the quietest hours (upon closing the American session and before opening the Asian session).