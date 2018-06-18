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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
TVI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Oscillator TVI (Trade Volume Index) shows whether a security is being accumulated (bought) or distributed (sold).
It has one input parameter:
- Minimum tick value - the minimum tick value.
Calculations:
- If the difference between the current price and yesterday's index exceeds the minimum threshold volume, we consider the security to be bought;
- If the difference between the current price and yesterday's index is lower than the negative minimum threshold volume, we consider the security to be sold;
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20811
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