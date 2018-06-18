CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

TVI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
7197
Rating:
(11)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Oscillator TVI (Trade Volume Index) shows whether a security is being accumulated (bought) or distributed (sold).

It has one input parameter:

  • Minimum tick value - the minimum tick value.

Calculations:

  • If the difference between the current price and yesterday's index exceeds the minimum threshold volume, we consider the security to be bought;
  • If the difference between the current price and yesterday's index is lower than the negative minimum threshold volume, we consider the security to be sold;

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20811

Sidus_V1_Cloud Sidus_V1_Cloud

Channel indicator

RTR RTR

Oscillator RTR (Range To Range) shows the ratio of two ATRs, a fast one and a slow one. Indicator RTR (Range To Range)

ASCtrend_NRTR_HTF ASCtrend_NRTR_HTF

Indicator ASCtrend_NRTR with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters, alerting and sending e-mails and push-messages when the indicator changes its color.

Night Flat Trade Night Flat Trade

The EA works in the quietest hours (upon closing the American session and before opening the Asian session).