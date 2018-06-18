The indicator shows a cloud within a channel formed by two МАs, EMA and LWMA

It has five input parameters:

Recommendations:

* Use

timeframe H1 or hogher.



Components:

* 5 LWMA and 8 LWMA (blue lines)

* 18 EMA and 28 EMA (

red lines )



Inputs:

* EMA lines touch or cross each other.

* LONG: 5 LWMA and 8 LWMA cross the EMA channel upwards.

- If 5 LWMA also crosses 8 LWMA upwards, then the signal is strong.

* SHORT: 5 LWMA and 8 LWMA cross

channel EMA downwards.

- If 5 LWMA also crosses 8 LWMA downwards, then the signal is strong.



Outputs:

* LONG: the price has reached the top, and

5 LWMA

has gone under 8 LWMA > Close position.

* SHORT: the price has reached the bottom, and

5 LWMA

has grown above 8 LWMA >

Close position.



Other signals:

* Always close the position, when the EMA lines touch or cross each other, then analyze again and open a new position in accordance with the signals.

