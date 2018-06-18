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RTR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Oscillator RTR (Range To Range) shows the ratio of two ATRs, a fast one and a slow one.
It has two input parameters:
- Fast ATR Period - fast ATR period;
- Slow ATR Period - slow ATR period.
Calculations:
RTR = 100 * ATR(Fast ATR Period) / ATR(Slow ATR Period)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20808
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