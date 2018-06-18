CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

RTR - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4290
Rating:
(11)
Published:
RTR.mq5 (8.45 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Oscillator RTR (Range To Range) shows the ratio of two ATRs, a fast one and a slow one.

It has two input parameters:

  • Fast ATR Period - fast ATR period;
  • Slow ATR Period - slow ATR period.

Calculations:

RTR = 100 * ATR(Fast ATR Period) / ATR(Slow ATR Period)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20808

ASCtrend_NRTR ASCtrend_NRTR

Indicator ASCtrend with the NRTR line of possible stop order locations.

ReverseMinMax ReverseMinMax

The indicator of the lowest tops and the highest bottoms.

Sidus_V1_Cloud Sidus_V1_Cloud

Channel indicator

TVI TVI

TVI (Trade Volume Index).