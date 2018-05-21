Ultra Trend indicator made as multi timeframe.

Timeframes supported are all the possible timeframes supported by MetaTrader 5 and it has 3 "special" timeframes:

Next higher timeframe: first higher timeframe compared to active chart.

Second higher timeframe: second higher timeframe compared to active chart.

Third higher timeframe: third higher timeframe compared to active chart.

If some of these 3 timeframes are used, then the timeframe is set automatically as you change the timeframe of the chart.

Indicator is a standalone indicator - it does not need the "regular version in order to work