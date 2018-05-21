CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Ultra Trend MTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
9426
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Ultra Trend indicator made as multi timeframe.

Timeframes supported are all the possible timeframes supported by MetaTrader 5 and it has 3 "special" timeframes:

  • Next higher timeframe: first higher timeframe compared to active chart.
  • Second higher timeframe: second higher timeframe compared to active chart.
  • Third higher timeframe: third higher timeframe compared to active chart.

If some of these 3 timeframes are used, then the timeframe is set automatically as you change the timeframe of the chart.

Indicator is a standalone indicator - it does not need the "regular version in order to work

NonLag MA Trend NonLag MA Trend

Indicator based on the NonLag Moving Average.

Ehlers Distance Coefficient Filter Ehlers Distance Coefficient Filter

Ehlers Distance Coefficient Filter coded exactly a Ehlers described it in his book "Rocket science for traders".

MACD High/Low MTF MACD High/Low MTF

MACD High/Low made multi timeframe.

NonLag MA MTF NonLag MA MTF

Well known NonLag MA with additions and adjustments.