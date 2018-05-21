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Indicators

MACD High/Low MTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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10103
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(18)
Published:
Macd hl mtf.mq5 (25.59 KB) view
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MACD High/Low made multi timeframe.

Timeframes supported are all the possible timeframes supported by MetaTrader 5 and it has 3 "special" timeframes:

  • Next higher timeframe: first higher timeframe compared to active chart.
  • Second higher timeframe: second higher timeframe compared to active chart.
  • Third higher timeframe: third higher timeframe compared to active chart.

If some of these 3 timeframes are used, then the timeframe is set automatically as you change the timeframe of the chart.

PS: the indicator is a stand alone indicator - it does not need the "regular" version in order to work, neither it uses any other indicator.

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