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Indicators

Ehlers Distance Coefficient Filter - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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John Ehlers' Distance Coefficient Filter.

Even though a lot of times it is mistaken for Ehlers Nonlinear Filter, they are not the same.

This version is coded exactly a Ehlers described it in his book "Rocket science for traders".

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