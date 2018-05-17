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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Ehlers Distance Coefficient Filter - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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John Ehlers' Distance Coefficient Filter.
Even though a lot of times it is mistaken for Ehlers Nonlinear Filter, they are not the same.
This version is coded exactly a Ehlers described it in his book "Rocket science for traders".
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