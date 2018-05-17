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Indicators

NonLag MA Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Indicator based on the NonLag Moving Average.

Instead of displaying average line, it displays colored bars on the chart and that way helps in assessment of the current trend. Since NonLag MA is very fast, it is very responsive to trend changes.

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