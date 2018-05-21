Handy functions for comparison of doubles

int Compare( double a, double b, int digits); bool EQ( double a, double b, int digits = 8 ); bool NE( double a, double b, int digits = 8 ); bool GT( double a, double b, int digits = 8 ); bool LT( double a, double b, int digits = 8 ); bool GTE( double a, double b, int digits = 8 ); bool LTE( double a, double b, int digits = 8 ); bool AlmostEqual( double a, double b); bool EqualDoubles( double a, double b, int significantDigits = 15 ); bool IsClose( double a, double b, int maxDifferentSignificantDigits = 2 ); int GetEqualDigits( double a, double b); int GetEqualSigDigits( double a, double b);

Handy functions for rounding of doubles

double Ceil( const double v); double Ceil( const double value , const int digits); double Ceil( const double value , const double step); double Floor( const double v); double Floor( const double value , const int digits); double Floor( const double value , const double step); double Round( const double v); double Round( const double value , const int digits); double Round( const double value , const double step); double Trunc( const double v); double Trunc( const double value , const int digits); double Trunc( const double value , const double step); double RoundToSignificantDigits( const double value , int digits); double RoundPrice( double pPrice, string pSymbol = NULL); double RoundVolume( double pVolume, string pSymbol = NULL); double StripError( const double value );



Miscellaneous handy functions for doubles

bool IsInteger( double value ); bool IsRound( double value , int digits); bool IsRound( double value , double step); double Frac( double value ); int GetDigits( double value ); int GetIntegerDigits( double value ); int GetSignificantDigits( double value ); double Remap( double value , double min, double max, double destMin, double destMax) double Normalize( double value , double min, double max); double Denormalize( double value , double destMin, double destMax) T Clamp(T value , T min, T max); T ClampTop(T value , T max); T ClampBot(T value , T min); T Wrap(T value , T min, T max); double safeDiv( double a, double b); int FloorLog10( double value ); double GetPower10( int power); double MathSign( double value );



Handy functions for low-level binary operations on doubles

long DoubleToLongBits( double value ); double LongBitsToDouble( long bits); int RawExponent( double value ); long RawSignificand( double value ); int GetExponent( double value ); long GetSignificand( double value ); bool IsExactDouble( double value ); double NextAfter( double value ); double DoubleAdvance( double value , long distance); double Ulp( double value ); long UlpDiff( double value1, double value2);





Handy functions for formatting of doubles to string

string DoubleToHexadecimal( double value ); string DoubleToHexFloatConstant( double value ); string DoubleToStringExact( double value ); string DoubleToExponential( const double value , int digits = - 1 ); string Repr( double value ); string Repr( float value ); string FormatDouble( const double number, const int digits, const string separator= "," );



Exact comparison of doubles

Sometimes, when comparing two double numbers that assumed to be equal, but reached to via different calculations, the comparison goes wrong. Actually A can differ from B by in very little amount (at the 16th decimal place) due to binary rounding errors, so exact comparisons (==, !=, >, >=, <, <= operators) fail.





Real situations of where exact comparison of doubles can fail

Comparing doubles reached via different calculations: if (0.1+0.2 == 0.3) // false

Experts with trailing stop function: if (new_sl > OrderStopLoss ()) if (new_sl < OrderStopLoss ())

Experts with hidden take profit function: if ( Bid >= HiddenTakeProfit) if ( Ask <= HiddenTakeProfit)

Comparing price levels in a grid strategy: if ( Ask < virtual_stopLoss) if ( Bid > virtual_stopLoss)





Loose Comparison

To avoid unexpected results, it is better to replace exact comparisons (==, !=, >, >=, <, <=), with loose comparisons to overcome the floating-point imprecision. This small library provides the required functions.

if (Ask < virtual_stopLoss) if (Bid > virtual_stopLoss) if ( 0.1 + 0.2 == 0.3 ) if (LT(Ask, virtual_stopLoss)) if (GT(Bid, virtual_stopLoss)) if (EQ( 0.1 + 0.2 , 0.3 ))

These are the results of the validation script "math_test.mq5":



