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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
AnchoredMomentum_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator AnchoredMomentum with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // The indicator chart period (timeframe)
For the indicator to operate, the AnchoredMomentum.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig.1. Indicator AnchoredMomentum_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20793
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