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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
InvertCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The inverted chart of the current financial instrument.
Fig.1. Indicator InvertCandle
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20784
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