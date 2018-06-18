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Indicators

InvertCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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3773
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Published:
InvertCandle.mq5 (15.22 KB) view
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The inverted chart of the current financial instrument.

Fig.1. Indicator InvertCandle

Fig.1. Indicator InvertCandle

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20784

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