Indicator ADX_Cross_Hull_Style_NRTR with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame= PERIOD_H4 ;

For the indicator to operate, the ADX_Cross_Hull_Style_NRTR.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Fig.1. Indicator ADX_Cross_Hull_Style_NRTR_HTF.