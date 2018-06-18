Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ADX_Cross_Hull_Style_NRTR_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4315
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Indicator ADX_Cross_Hull_Style_NRTR with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // The indicator chart period (timeframe)
For the indicator to operate, the ADX_Cross_Hull_Style_NRTR.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig.1. Indicator ADX_Cross_Hull_Style_NRTR_HTF.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20782
Lock
Locking positions - opening Buy and Sell simultaneously.AIS2 Trading Robot
An automated trading system with a data panel in form of the OBJ_LABEL objects.
InvertCandle
The inverted chart of the current financial instrument.AnchoredMomentum_HTF
Indicator AnchoredMomentum with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.