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Indicators

Advance_Decline_Line - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Indicator ADL (Advances/Declines Line) shows the ratio of positive and negative price increments over a specified time interval.

It has two input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period;
  • Use Cumulative mode - use the "cumulative" algorithm of calculations (Yes/No).

Calculations:

ADL = (Up - Dn)

If Use Cumulative mode = Yes, then:

ADL = (Up - Dn) + ADL of the previous day

where:

Up = Up(Period)
Dn = Dn(Period)
  • Up - number of bullish candlesticks over the period;
  • Dn - number of bearish candlesticks over the period.

Fig.1 Use Cumulative mode = Yes

Fig.1 Use Cumulative mode = Yes

Fig.2 Use Cumulative mode = No

Fig.2 Use Cumulative mode = No

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20796

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