Indicator AnchoredMomentum with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

A trading system based on the AbsolutelyNoLagLwma indicator signals.

Indicator ESM (Elsig's Shifting Mean) shows the averaged shift of price over the specified time interval (bars).

Oscillator ERVI (Ehlers' Relative Vigor Index) based on the relative vigor index by John F. Ehlers.