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ADX_Cross_Hull_Style_NRTR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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An NRTR-type indicator using Average Directional Movement Index.
Fig.1. Indicator ADX_Cross_Hull_Style_NRTR
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20778
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