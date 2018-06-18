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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
AIS2 Trading Robot - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 8190
- Rating:
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- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Idea by: Airat Safin.
MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.
An automated trading system with a data panel in form of the OBJ_LABEL objects.
- Automated trading;
- Automated risk management;
- Flexible control and setup;
- Monitoring panel.
Input parameters
- % of the remaining Equity allowed;
- % of the loss on Equity;
- Working symbol;
- Timeframe No. 1;
- Timeframe No. 2;
- Take Factor - % of the calculated range; it places the Take Profit level;
- StopFactor - % of the calculated range; it places the Stop Loss level;
- TrailFactor - % of the calculated range; it places the trailing level.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20779
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