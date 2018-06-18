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AIS2 Trading Robot - expert for MetaTrader 5

Ais | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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8190
Rating:
(24)
Published:
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Idea by: Airat Safin.

MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.

An automated trading system with a data panel in form of the OBJ_LABEL objects.

  1. Automated trading;
  2. Automated risk management;
  3. Flexible control and setup;
  4. Monitoring panel.

AIS2 Trading Robot


Input parameters

  • % of the remaining Equity allowed;
  • % of the loss on Equity;
  • Working symbol;
  • Timeframe No. 1;
  • Timeframe No. 2;
  • Take Factor - % of the calculated range; it places the Take Profit level;
  • StopFactor - % of the calculated range; it places the Stop Loss level;
  • TrailFactor - % of the calculated range; it places the trailing level.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20779

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