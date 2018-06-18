This oscillator shows in form of a histogram the differences in points between the successive:

High of bars/candlesticks;

Low of bars/candlesticks.

It also shows them in different colors, depending on:

High and Low directions;

amount of points set in the properties.





Features of histogram columns

above the zero line shown in the separate window of this indicator are the differences between High[n] and High[n-1] ;

and ; below the zero line are the differences between Low[n] and Low[n-1] ;

and ; showing in different colors depending on the High and Low directions and on the sizes in points: For ( High[n] < High[n-1] ), as well as for ( Low[n] < Low[n-1] ): If the difference in points is greater than that set in the indicator properties, the default color = DarkSlateGray ; If it is lower than that set in the properties, then the color = DeepPink . For ( High[n] > High[n-1] ), as well as for ( Low[n] > Low[n-1] ): If the absolute difference in points is greater than that set in the indicator properties, then the default color = LightGreen ; If it is lower than that set in the properties, then the color = Gold .

Histogram is plotted starting from the first bar following the zeroth bar.





Input parameters