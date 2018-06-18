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Indicators

ID Compare HH LL and delta base - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Dina Paches
Dina Paches

Dina Paches

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This oscillator shows in form of a histogram the differences in points between the successive:

  • High of bars/candlesticks;
  • Low of bars/candlesticks.

It also shows them in different colors, depending on:

  • High and Low directions;
  • amount of points set in the properties.

delta base = 5 points

delta base = 100 points


Features of histogram columns

  • above the zero line shown in the separate window of this indicator are the differences between High[n] and High[n-1];
  • below the zero line are the differences between Low[n] and Low[n-1];
  • showing in different colors depending on the High and Low directions and on the sizes in points:
    • For (High[n] < High[n-1]), as well as for (Low[n] < Low[n-1]):
      • If the difference in points is greater than that set in the indicator properties, the default color = DarkSlateGray;
      • If it is lower than that set in the properties, then the color = DeepPink.
    • For (High[n] > High[n-1]), as well as for (Low[n] > Low[n-1]):
      • If the absolute difference in points is greater than that set in the indicator properties, then the default color = LightGreen;
      • If it is lower than that set in the properties, then the color = Gold.
  • Histogram is plotted starting from the first bar following the zeroth bar.


Input parameters

  • i_delta_base - difference in points, for the values below which the following display colors are set by default: DeepPink and Gold;
  • i_bars - the number of the last bars, for which the indicator values will be shown.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20776

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