Martingale

A trading system based on indicator iBands (Bollinger Bands, BB). Placing pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop within a specified time interval (from XX o'clock to YY o'clock).

A moving average using double LWMA-averaging and implemented in color.

This oscillator shows the differences in points between the successive High of bars/candlesticks and Low of bars/candlesticks. It also shows them in different colors, depending on the directions and amount of points set in the properties.