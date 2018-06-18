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Martingale - expert for MetaTrader 5

Zuzabush | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
10682
Rating:
(25)
Published:
Martingale.mq5 (35.78 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Idea by: Igor.

MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.

The EA uses dynamic managing the lot size depending on whether we have exceeded the balance or not, as compared to the preceding pass (the calculations are based on OpenBuy and OpenSell).

For parameters

results for EURUSD

Martingale

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20762

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