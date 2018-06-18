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Martingale - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 10682
- Rating:
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- Published:
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Idea by: Igor.
MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.
The EA uses dynamic managing the lot size depending on whether we have exceeded the balance or not, as compared to the preceding pass (the calculations are based on OpenBuy and OpenSell).
For parameters
results for EURUSD
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20762
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