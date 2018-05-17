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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Zone Trade - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator was described by B. Williams as fourth dimension - Trading Zone:
- If the current bars of AC and AO are trending up, it shows that the zone is up
- If the current bars of АС and АО down, it shows that the zone is down.
- If the bars of AC and AO are differently directed then the bar is colored grey.
Heiken Ashi Zone Trade - Separate
This version of Heiken Ashi Zone Trade indicator is made to display values in a separate window - that way it will not interfere with the other on-chart indicators and can be easier to read the states in some cases.Heiken Ashi Zone Trade
Heiken Ashi Zone Trade indicator is based on 3 indicators: Heiken Ashi, Accelerator Oscillator, and Awesome Oscillator.
Zone Trade - Histogram
This version of Zone Trade indicator is made to show as histogram in separate window.Ehlers Nonlinear Filter
Ehlers Nonlinear Filter provides extraordinary smoothing in sideways markets and aggressively follow major price movements with minimal lag.