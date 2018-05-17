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Heiken Ashi Zone Trade - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Heiken Ashi Zone Trade indicator is based on 3 indicators:
- Heiken Ashi.
- Accelerator Oscillator.
- Awesome Oscillator.
The combined states and values of the 3 are producing zones and trade signals.
Trend Intensity Index
Trend Intensity Index as described by M.H.Pee in his article "Trend Intensity Index".Leader of the MACD - Extended
This version extends the basic version of Leader of the MACD with some options that are adding more flexibility to the usage of the indicator.
Heiken Ashi Zone Trade - Separate
This version of Heiken Ashi Zone Trade indicator is made to display values in a separate window - that way it will not interfere with the other on-chart indicators and can be easier to read the states in some cases.Zone Trade
The indicator was described by B. Williams as fourth dimension - Trading Zone.