This version extends the basic version of Leader of the MACD with some options that are adding more flexibility to the usage of the indicator.

Trend Intensity Index as described by M.H.Pee in his article "Trend Intensity Index".

This version of Heiken Ashi Zone Trade indicator is made to display values in a separate window - that way it will not interfere with the other on-chart indicators and can be easier to read the states in some cases.

The indicator was described by B. Williams as fourth dimension - Trading Zone.