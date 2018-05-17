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Indicators

Heiken Ashi Zone Trade - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Heiken Ashi Zone Trade indicator is based on 3 indicators:

  • Heiken Ashi.
  • Accelerator Oscillator.
  • Awesome Oscillator.

The combined states and values of the 3 are producing zones and trade signals.

Trend Intensity Index Trend Intensity Index

Trend Intensity Index as described by M.H.Pee in his article "Trend Intensity Index".

Leader of the MACD - Extended Leader of the MACD - Extended

This version extends the basic version of Leader of the MACD with some options that are adding more flexibility to the usage of the indicator.

Heiken Ashi Zone Trade - Separate Heiken Ashi Zone Trade - Separate

This version of Heiken Ashi Zone Trade indicator is made to display values in a separate window - that way it will not interfere with the other on-chart indicators and can be easier to read the states in some cases.

Zone Trade Zone Trade

The indicator was described by B. Williams as fourth dimension - Trading Zone.