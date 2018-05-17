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Indicators

Zone Trade - Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

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993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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The indicator was described by B. Williams as fourth dimension - Trading Zone:

  • If the current bars of AC and AO are trending up, it shows that the zone is up.
  • If the current bars of АС and АО down, it shows that the zone is down.
  • If the bars of AC and AO are differently directed then the bar is colored grey.

This version of Zone Trade indicator is made to show as histogram in separate window.

Zone Trade Zone Trade

The indicator was described by B. Williams as fourth dimension - Trading Zone.

Heiken Ashi Zone Trade - Separate Heiken Ashi Zone Trade - Separate

This version of Heiken Ashi Zone Trade indicator is made to display values in a separate window - that way it will not interfere with the other on-chart indicators and can be easier to read the states in some cases.

Ehlers Nonlinear Filter Ehlers Nonlinear Filter

Ehlers Nonlinear Filter provides extraordinary smoothing in sideways markets and aggressively follow major price movements with minimal lag.

Ehlers Nonlinear Filter Zone Ehlers Nonlinear Filter Zone

This is the "zone" indicator using Ehlers Nonlinear Filter for calculation.