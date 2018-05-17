Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Ehlers Nonlinear Filter - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7032
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
John Ehlers is known for making a lot of new tools for technical analysis. Here is one more.
According to Ehlres:
These filters provide extraordinary smoothing in sideways markets and aggressively follow major price movements with minimal lag.
Even though he tends to over praise his work, we can agree with some of the statements he makes, and this indicator is by all means one of the useful tools in the code base collection that we are building here for all of the traders.
Zone Trade - Histogram
This version of Zone Trade indicator is made to show as histogram in separate window.Zone Trade
The indicator was described by B. Williams as fourth dimension - Trading Zone.
Ehlers Nonlinear Filter Zone
This is the "zone" indicator using Ehlers Nonlinear Filter for calculation.Ehlers Distance Coefficient Filter
Ehlers Distance Coefficient Filter coded exactly a Ehlers described it in his book "Rocket science for traders".