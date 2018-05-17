Heiken Ashi Zone Trade - Separate indicator is based on 3 indicators:

Heiken Ashi.

Accelerator Oscillator.

Awesome Oscillator.

The combined states and values of the 3 are producing zones and trade signals.

This version of Heiken Ashi Zone Trade indicator is made to display values in a separate window - that way it will not interfere with the other on-chart indicators and can be easier to read the states in some cases.