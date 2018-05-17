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Heiken Ashi Zone Trade - Separate - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Heiken Ashi Zone Trade - Separate indicator is based on 3 indicators:
- Heiken Ashi.
- Accelerator Oscillator.
- Awesome Oscillator.
The combined states and values of the 3 are producing zones and trade signals.
This version of Heiken Ashi Zone Trade indicator is made to display values in a separate window - that way it will not interfere with the other on-chart indicators and can be easier to read the states in some cases.
Heiken Ashi Zone Trade
Heiken Ashi Zone Trade indicator is based on 3 indicators: Heiken Ashi, Accelerator Oscillator, and Awesome Oscillator.Trend Intensity Index
Trend Intensity Index as described by M.H.Pee in his article "Trend Intensity Index".
Zone Trade
The indicator was described by B. Williams as fourth dimension - Trading Zone.Zone Trade - Histogram
This version of Zone Trade indicator is made to show as histogram in separate window.