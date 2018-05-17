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Trend Intensity Index - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Trend Intensity Index as described by M.H.Pee in his article "Trend Intensity Index".
To calculate a 30-day Trend Intensity Index (TII), follow these steps:
- Obtain the 60-day simple Moving Average by adding the Closes for the past 60 days and dividing the result by 60.
- Find the deviation of each of the recent 30 Closes from the 60-day Moving Average. The deviation is up if the Close is above the Moving Average, and down when the Close is below the average.
- Up deviation values are obtained by subtracting the Moving Average from the Close.
- Down deviations are calculated by subtracting the Close from the Moving Average.
- The TII allows you to find out what percentage of these deviations is up or down. For a 30-day TII, you should have 30 deviations from the 60-day Moving Average.
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