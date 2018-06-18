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2XMA_Ichimoku_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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A semaphore signal indicator using the algorithm of indicator 2XMA_Ichimoku_Oscillator.
The indicator uses the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy them to <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Include). The classes were described in detail in the Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers article.
Fig.1. Indicator 2XMA_Ichimoku_Signal
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20757
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