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Indicators

2XMA_Ichimoku_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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2XMA_Ichimoku_Signal.mq5 (24.77 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
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A semaphore signal indicator using the algorithm of indicator 2XMA_Ichimoku_Oscillator.

The indicator uses the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy them to <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Include). The classes were described in detail in the Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers article.

Fig.1. Indicator 2XMA_Ichimoku_Signal

Fig.1. Indicator 2XMA_Ichimoku_Signal

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20757

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