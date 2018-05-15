This is the Leader of the MACD as described by Giorgos E. Siligardos. In short, in this indicator there are 2 indicators in 1. There are a regular MACD (which is drawn as lines (colored line is a regular MACD and dotted line is signal)) and the "Leader MACD" indicator (which is drawn as shaded areas).

This version extends the basic version with some options that are adding more flexibility to the usage of the indicator.