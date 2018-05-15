Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Leader of the MACD - Extended - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7499
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This is the Leader of the MACD as described by Giorgos E. Siligardos. In short, in this indicator there are 2 indicators in 1. There are a regular MACD (which is drawn as lines (colored line is a regular MACD and dotted line is signal)) and the "Leader MACD" indicator (which is drawn as shaded areas).
This version extends the basic version with some options that are adding more flexibility to the usage of the indicator.
Trend Strength Average uses some of the 4 regular types of averages for trend strength assessment.Trend Strength - Jurik smoothed RSI
Trend strength assessment based on Jurik smoothed RSI.
Trend Intensity Index as described by M.H.Pee in his article "Trend Intensity Index".Heiken Ashi Zone Trade
Heiken Ashi Zone Trade indicator is based on 3 indicators: Heiken Ashi, Accelerator Oscillator, and Awesome Oscillator.