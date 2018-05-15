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Indicators

Trend Strength Average - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Usually Trend Strength indicators are using oscillator based indicators for trend strength assessment.

This version changes that. It can use some of the 4 regular types of averages and is drawn on the main chart. That way you can see directly on the price itself the estimated trend assessment by the trend strength algorithm.

Trend Strength - Jurik smoothed RSI Trend Strength - Jurik smoothed RSI

Trend strength assessment based on Jurik smoothed RSI.

Trend Strength RSX Trend Strength RSX

Trend strength assessment based on RSX.

Leader of the MACD - Extended Leader of the MACD - Extended

This version extends the basic version of Leader of the MACD with some options that are adding more flexibility to the usage of the indicator.

Trend Intensity Index Trend Intensity Index

Trend Intensity Index as described by M.H.Pee in his article "Trend Intensity Index".