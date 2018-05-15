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Indicators

Trend Strength RSX - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Trend strength assessment based on RSX.

The purpose of the "trend strength" is to try to determine when the change of some other indicator is significant enough to make it a trend. Usually the "trend strength" indicator was using smoothed RSI.

This version is using RSX. Since the RSX is a "smoother RSI" (without a lag), it makes it a very good basis to be used in the trend strength indicator calculation and produces entry points without too much false signals.

ADXVMA Histogram ADXVMA Histogram

ADXVMA Histogram is a binary version of ADXVMA indicator: instead of showing the values of ADXVMA on chart, it displays only the state of the slope of the ADXVMA in a form of a histogram.

ADXVMA ADXVMA

ADXVMA uses modified ADX calculation for adapting Moving Average calculation.

Trend Strength - Jurik smoothed RSI Trend Strength - Jurik smoothed RSI

Trend strength assessment based on Jurik smoothed RSI.

Trend Strength Average Trend Strength Average

Trend Strength Average uses some of the 4 regular types of averages for trend strength assessment.