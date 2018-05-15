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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ADXVMA Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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ADXVMA is one new sort of a Moving Average.
It is using modified ADX calculation for adapting Moving Average calculation. The process of adapting is so efficient that it filters out a lot of noise out of the market and produces longer periods of smooth values.
This is a binary version of ADXVMA indicator: instead of showing the values of ADXVMA on chart, it displays only the state of the slope of the ADXVMA in a form of a histogram.
ADXVMA
ADXVMA uses modified ADX calculation for adapting Moving Average calculation.Trend Continuation Factor
Trend Continuation Factor (TCF) indicator identifies the trend and its direction.
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