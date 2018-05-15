ADXVMA is one new sort of a Moving Average.

It is using modified ADX calculation for adapting Moving Average calculation. The process of adapting is so efficient that it filters out a lot of noise out of the market and produces longer periods of smooth values.

This is a binary version of ADXVMA indicator: instead of showing the values of ADXVMA on chart, it displays only the state of the slope of the ADXVMA in a form of a histogram.