CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ADXVMA Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
8747
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

ADXVMA is one new sort of a Moving Average.

It is using modified ADX calculation for adapting Moving Average calculation. The process of adapting is so efficient that it filters out a lot of noise out of the market and produces longer periods of smooth values.

This is a binary version of ADXVMA indicator: instead of showing the values of ADXVMA on chart, it displays only the state of the slope of the ADXVMA in a form of a histogram.

ADXVMA ADXVMA

ADXVMA uses modified ADX calculation for adapting Moving Average calculation.

Trend Continuation Factor Trend Continuation Factor

Trend Continuation Factor (TCF) indicator identifies the trend and its direction.

Trend Strength RSX Trend Strength RSX

Trend strength assessment based on RSX.

Trend Strength - Jurik smoothed RSI Trend Strength - Jurik smoothed RSI

Trend strength assessment based on Jurik smoothed RSI.