Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Exp_XRSIDeMarker_Histogram - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 2864
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
A trading system based on the XRSIDeMarker_Histogram indicator signals. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if the indicator direction has changed.
For the generated EA to operate correctly, the compiledXRSIDeMarker_Histogram.ex5 indicator file must be in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Note that library file TradeAlgorithms.mqh is designed for using EAs with the brokers that offer a nonzero spread and a possibility to set Stop Loss and Take Profit simultaneously with opening a position. You can download the other versions of this library at Trade Algorithms.
The EA default input parameters were used in tests below. Stop Loss and Take Profit were not used in testing.
Fig. 1. Example trades on the chart
Testing results for GBPUSD H4 over the year 2016:
Fig. 2. Testing results chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20741
A trading system based on the 2XMA_Ichimoku_Oscilator indicator signals.EMAVFS_StDev_HTF
Indicator EMAVFS_StDev with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
Indicator XStdDevSpeed_direction shows the information on the market volatility, using the values of indicator XStdDevSpeed with a fixed timeframe.Exp_AverageChangeCandle
A trading system based on the signals of indicator AverageChangeCandle.