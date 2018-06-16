Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Exp_2XMA_Ichimoku_Oscillator - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3873
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
A trading system based on the signals of the 2XMA_Ichimoku_Oscilator indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if the indicator direction has changed.
For the generated EA to operate correctly, the compiled files of indicators XMA_Ichimoku.ex5 and 2XMA_Ichimoku_Oscillator.ex5 in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Note that library file TradeAlgorithms.mqh is designed for using EAs with the brokers that offer a nonzero spread and a possibility to set Stop Loss and Take Profit simultaneously with opening a position. You can download the other versions of this library at Trade Algorithms.
The EA default input parameters were used in tests below. Stop Loss and Take Profit were not used in testing.
Fig. 1. Example trades on the chart
Testing results for GBPUSD H1 over the year 2016:
Fig. 2. Testing results chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20739
Indicator EMAVFS_StDev with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.Four horizontal lines
The indicator plots four horizontal lines: Two basic ones (red by default) above the High and below the Low of the "Bar number" bar and help lines (green by default) shifted from the basic ones.
A trading system based on the XRSIDeMarker_Histogram indicator signals.XStdDevSpeed_direction
Indicator XStdDevSpeed_direction shows the information on the market volatility, using the values of indicator XStdDevSpeed with a fixed timeframe.